Diplomacy: Macky Sall is considering a run for UN Secretary-General

In an interview broadcast on September 29, 2025 on the H5 Motivation podcast, former Senegalese President Macky Sall mentioned the possibility of running for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Although he has not officially announced his candidacy, he specified that this move would depend on the support of member states, particularly African ones.

Macky Sall underlined that his experience as a head of state would allow him to contribute to a reform of the UN, which he wants to make more credible and able to bring major powers closer together. He added that this initiative would be possible if member countries expressed the will to support him.

This statement has prompted mixed reactions in Senegal. His supporters see it as an opportunity to strengthen African representation in international bodies. However, part of civil society contests this ambition. On X (formerly Twitter), Seydi Gassama, executive director of Amnesty Sénégal, believes that Macky Sall is disqualified because of a past marked by prosecutions considered arbitrary against political opponents.

The process for selecting the UN Secretary-General relies on a consensus between the Security Council’s permanent and non-permanent members, requiring strong diplomatic alliances. the United Nations’ electoral calendar will determine whether Macky Sall’s candidacy takes shape or remains a mere statement of intent.