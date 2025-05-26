Cooperation: Bassirou Diomaye Faye on state visit to his counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embaló

- Publicité-

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye departed Dakar on Monday, May 26, 2025, for a two-day state visit to Guinea-Bissau at the invitation of his counterpart, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

This trip reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the ties of good neighborliness between Senegal and Guinea-Bissau—two nations bound by deep historical, geographic, and strategic connections.

During the visit, the two heads of state will hold high-level bilateral talks, complemented by working sessions between their official delegations. Discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in key areas such as border security, trade, agriculture, energy, and the free movement of people.

Amid ongoing security, political, and economic challenges in the West African region, this diplomatic mission sends a strong message of solidarity. It underscores both leaders’ determination to anchor West African cooperation in dialogue, stability, and mutual benefit.

President Faye’s visit represents a strategic milestone in the redefinition of regional alliances and the construction of a more integrated and resilient ECOWAS space.