Sèmè‑Podji: a customs checkpoint turns violent, one dead and several injured

A customs-control operation conducted by the customs authorities in Sèmè‑Podji ended in tragedy, with one dead and several injured, Libre‑Express reports.

The incident occurred recently during a routine operation aimed at combating fraud and cross-border trafficking.

According to early information, customs officers carried out a series of routine checks that quickly degenerated into clashes.

Local sources describe a violent reaction by some individuals who were checked, leading to clashes between civilians and security forces.

On site, security authorities were called in as reinforcements to contain the situation. Despite their intervention, one person died during the clashes, and several others were injured, including civilians and, according to some sources, officers involved in the operation. The injured were taken to health facilities in the area to receive care.

An investigation has been opened to shed light on everyone’s responsibilities and determine the precise causes that led to this tragic outcome.