BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Security image/svg+xml Regional dialogue in Cotonou concludes: roadmap adopted to strengthen peace architectures in West Africa
Benin

Regional dialogue in Cotonou concludes: roadmap adopted to strengthen peace architectures in West Africa

Security
By Romaric Déguénon
Update:
2 min.reading
- Advertisement -

The regional meeting on peace architectures in West Africa concluded on Friday at the Sofitel hotel in Cotonou, Benin, after two days of work bringing together representatives of states, civil society and development partners. Participants adopted a roadmap stressing regional cooperation, the inclusion of youth and women, and the strengthening of institutional capacities to combat violent extremism. All called for turning these recommendations into concrete actions to sustainably consolidate peace in the Gulf of Guinea.

After two days of work, the regional meeting on peace architectures in West Africa ended this Friday, September 12, in Cotonou. Held under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the Beninese government, the meeting brought together representatives from Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo, as well as civil society actors and members of the academic world.

- Publicité-

A region weakened by terrorist threats

Over 48 hours, participants painted a worrying picture. Poverty, community vulnerability, the effects of climate change, institutional fragility and lack of regional coordination were identified as factors aggravating the rise of terrorism and violent extremism in the Gulf of Guinea.

No country, however strong, can tackle these security challenges alone“, reminded Adamou Aba Bagnan, technical adviser at the Beninese Ministry of the Interior, representing Minister Alassane Seidou.

- Publicité-

Towards strengthened cooperation

The proceedings resulted in several strong recommendations. The most notable: the need to build a genuine regional peace architecture based on the coordination of national initiatives and the pooling of resources.

Participants also stressed the importance of more inclusive governance, involving women, youth, civil society and religious authorities. A roadmap was adopted, providing notably for the strengthening of institutional capacities, bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as the establishment of innovative public and private financing mechanisms.

Support from the UNDP

For his part, the UNDP resident representative in Benin, Titus Oladayo Osundina, hailed “a landmark meeting” and emphasized the urgency of a collective response to a transnational threat. “If nothing is done, the entire region risks destabilization“, he warned, calling for greater solidarity among states.

- Publicité-

A reaffirmed commitment

At the end of the meeting, delegations committed to turning the conclusions into concrete actions. “We must not shelve this roadmap. It must be implemented on the ground”, insisted Adamou Aba Bagnan during his closing remarks.

The Cotonou meeting thus marks an important step in building a concerted response against violent extremism and in consolidating peace in West Africa.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS