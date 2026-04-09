Recruitment exam scam: a teacher sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

The Abomey-Calavi court has rendered its decision in a fraud case involving a teacher charged with promising fraudulent assistance to gain admission to a recruitment examination. The court sentenced him to twelve months of imprisonment.

According to the information in the file, the teacher had proposed to a woman to facilitate her admission to an administrative competition, in exchange for the payment of 360,000 CFA francs. After receiving the agreed amount, he allegedly cut off all contact with the victim and ceased to fulfill his professional obligations, leaving his post without justification.

The victim said she later located the suspect, before reporting to the police. The investigation opened following this complaint led to his arrest and to his appearance before the court.

At the hearing, the defendant admitted the fraud, while contesting the exact amount of money received. The victim, who testified as a civil party, sought financial compensation estimated at 500,000 CFA francs for the damages suffered.

After examining the facts and statements, the court found that the charges were sufficiently established. It sentenced the teacher to twelve months’ imprisonment.