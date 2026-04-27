Real Madrid: Mbappé on track for an early end to the season?

Physically hurt and at the center of criticism, Kylian Mbappé could no longer play this season for Real Madrid. A hypothesis put forward in Spain, against a backdrop of tensions and collective disillusionment among the Merengues.

The end of the season is turning into a puzzle for Kylian Mbappé. Arrived at Real Madrid with the label of a superstar, the French striker is going through a delicate period, mirroring a Real Madrid club headed toward a new season without major trophies. Inside the locker room as with the supporters, the mood has grown heavier in recent weeks. The performances of France’s captain are scrutinized, but it’s also his attitude on the pitch that fuels debates in the Spanish capital. A weariness is beginning to show from Madrid’s public, little used to seeing its marquee players weather such turbulence.

Muscularly injured against Real Betis, Mbappé has officially suffered a non-serious muscle overload. But in Spain, some voices are questioning. Journalist Tomás Roncero has thus suggested that the Frenchman could manage his end of season prudently, aiming to arrive in the best possible condition for the next World Cup. More surprisingly still, Josep Pedrerol, a key figure on the show El Chiringuito, put forward a radical hypothesis: that the season is already over for the former Paris Saint-Germain player. According to him, the injury sustained could keep Mbappé off the pitch until the end of the season.

If this scenario were to be confirmed, the striker would miss the remaining La Liga fixtures, including a highly anticipated Clasico against FC Barcelona. An absence that would make a loud splash in Madrid, but which would paradoxically offer valuable recovery time to France’s leading attacking threat. In a context already tense, the uncertainty surrounding Mbappé only fuels questions. Between criticisms, doubts and speculation, Madrid’s end of season looks set to be more turbulent than ever.



