Public service: the Beninese government launches the cleaning up of advancement files for state agents.

It’s a breath of fresh air for public sector workers. Through circular No. 010/MBFP/SGM/DGFP/DRSC/SA dated June 5, 2026, the Ministry in charge of Budget and Public Service (MBFP) has formalized the launch of a major operation to clear the career files of state agents.

This regularization measure comes ahead of the deployment and the definitive operation of the brand new Integrated Human Resources and Payroll Management System (SIGRHP).

Clean up careers and settle financial rights

Outlined in the official document, the operation spans a strict period from June 1 to June 30, 2026. It primarily aims to achieve two major objectives. On one hand, to take subsequent actions for all civil servants whose promotions or grade advancements have been pending within the public administration, with effective dates up to December 31, 2026, and earlier. On the other hand, to settle salary arrears and budget readjustments caused by these career delays to restore the affected agents to their full rights.

A strict directive addressed to Secretaries General

Signed by the Deputy Secretary General of the ministry, Léa Estelle Honfo Akpovo, the circular urgently invites the Secretaries General of ministries and republican institutions to instruct their Departments of Planning, Administration, and Finance (DPAF/DAF) to expedite the process.

These sectoral departments are required to carry out a comprehensive review of pending cases at their level, and promptly send to the General Directorate of Public Service the duly validated and signed eligibility lists of civil servants in good standing entitled to a promotion. This rapid coordination is presented as the essential condition for successfully transitioning to an electronic system and ensuring the reliability of the future unique payroll file of the State.