Porto-Novo: a young man found dead behind the CEG in Djégankpèvi

A dead body was discovered behind the Djégankpèvi General Education College, in the Porto-Novo municipality.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
Alerted by residents, security forces opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.
The incident occurred in the Djégankpèvi neighborhood, in the Ouémé Department.

A young man was found dead in the immediate vicinity of the CEG, causing alarm among locals.
According to the initial information gathered on site, it was local residents who alerted authorities after noticing the presence of the lifeless body behind the school.

Upon visual examination, several injuries were reportedly observed on the body. No identification documents were found, making it impossible to immediately identify the victim.
The police arrived on the scene shortly after the alert.

A judicial investigation has been opened to shed light on the causes of death. The body has been transferred to the morgue awaiting the results of the investigations.

Authorities are calling for caution as the investigation will determine whether this was an accident, a criminal act or any other cause.

Fil d'actu
18:52 “I’m looking for my wig,” Zeynab after her show at Vodun Days 2026
16:29 CAN 2025: the referee for the Algeria vs Nigeria match sidelined… due to his cleats.
16:19 Abomey: three inmates brought before the court for drug trafficking in prison
16:19 Benin’s 2026 elections: bishops call for peaceful polls
16:18 2026 Elections: the CENA receives missions from RIARC and the African Union
16:18 United States: former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta arrested by immigration services.
16:18 Porto-Novo: a young man found dead behind the CEG in Djégankpèvi
15:03 Spotify: Wizkid hits ten billion streams
14:36 Benin Young Tech Leaders: More than 20 young people trained in artificial intelligence in 2025
14:09 Legislative elections in Benin 2026: the final day of a discreet but strategic campaign.
12:22 CAN 2025 / Quarterfinals: Mali vs Senegal, Cameroon vs Morocco, the schedule for this Friday
12:00 CAN 2025: “the real lion is the Indomitable”, Rigobert Song launches the Cameroon-Morocco showdown
11:29 CAN 2025: ahead of Mali vs Senegal, Tom Saintfiet complains about the temperature and the rain.
10:55 Elections 2026: CENA begins dispatching electoral materials to the communes.
