Porto-Novo: a young man found dead behind the CEG in Djégankpèvi

A dead body was discovered behind the Djégankpèvi General Education College, in the Porto-Novo municipality.

Alerted by residents, security forces opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.

The incident occurred in the Djégankpèvi neighborhood, in the Ouémé Department.

A young man was found dead in the immediate vicinity of the CEG, causing alarm among locals.

According to the initial information gathered on site, it was local residents who alerted authorities after noticing the presence of the lifeless body behind the school.

Upon visual examination, several injuries were reportedly observed on the body. No identification documents were found, making it impossible to immediately identify the victim.

The police arrived on the scene shortly after the alert.

A judicial investigation has been opened to shed light on the causes of death. The body has been transferred to the morgue awaiting the results of the investigations.

Authorities are calling for caution as the investigation will determine whether this was an accident, a criminal act or any other cause.