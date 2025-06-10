GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Popular anger against Santrinos Raphael after criticism of the Togolese diaspora

Celebrity
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
1 min.de temps de lecture
Santrinos Raphael
Santrinos Raphael
The Togolese singer Santrinos Raphael is at the center of a major controversy following a Facebook post on June 10, 2025, calling on his followers to “not send others to do what you didn’t have the courage to do yourself” while advocating for non-violence. This message, interpreted by many as an implicit criticism of the Togolese diaspora and citizen movements against the current regime, sparked a heated uproar on social media.

Reactions quickly poured in, criticizing the artist for distancing himself from the legitimate social demands of his compatriots. Many netizens expressed their disappointment and accused Santrinos Raphael of passive complicity with the current regime, reminding him of the symbolic role a popular artist should play during times of intense social crisis.

“Since you were born in Togo, between the people and the authorities, who commits violence?”
“You drive a Range Rover in Lomé while your brothers cry for food.”
“Be quiet if you can’t be on the side of those who suffer.”

The comments particularly highlight the ambiguous use of the term “violence,” deemed reductive and unfair to protesters who are regularly victims of repression during peaceful actions. Several internet users reminded of the daily economic and social hardships faced by the population. Many insisted on the legitimacy of the diaspora actively supporting national struggles, given their close ties with the country.

Although Santrinos Raphael did not explicitly take a political stance, his lack of nuance and the ambiguous use of the word “violence” particularly exacerbated the criticism, especially in a context where protesters frequently denounce the repression they claim to suffer.

This debate rekindles the recurring question of the role of artists in times of social and political crisis. Netizens notably mentioned the stands taken by Nigerian artists during the #EndSARS movement or recalled the journey of Togolese figures forced into exile for their commitment.

In light of the wave of criticism, some voices have sought to put Santrinos Raphael’s intentions into perspective, suggesting that he merely wanted to call for moderation and prevent potential violent drifts, without necessarily condemning social movements.

