Benin

Parakou: a young man found in front of Park A in Albarika

A dead body was discovered on Thursday, January 15, 2026 in the Albarika neighborhood of Parakou, specifically in front of Park A.

Edouard Djogbénou
According to initial information, the victim is a young man around twenty years old. The body was found in front of a shop, wearing a jersey of Benin’s national team.

No identification was found on him, and neither his identity nor that of his relatives could be established at this time. According to witnesses, it was the shop owner who alerted authorities after noticing the presence of the body.

He went to the neighborhood chief before the authorities were alerted. The officers were quickly deployed to the scene to secure the area and carry out the initial assessments.

At this stage, the causes of death remain unknown. A police investigation has been opened to shed light on the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

