Pahou: two alleged Wave 110 motorcycle thieves arrested by police

In Pahou, in the commune of Ouidah, two individuals suspected of motorcycle theft have been arrested by officers of the Republican Police.

The incident concerns a Wave 110 motorcycle, reported stolen by its owner. According to reported information, the intervention by the authorities followed a complaint filed after the disappearance of the vehicle.

The investigations conducted enabled the identification and location of the suspects, who were arrested and then taken to the police station for the needs of the investigation.

The stolen motorcycle has been recovered and seized. The two alleged perpetrators will have to answer for their actions before the competent judicial authorities, in accordance with the procedures in force.

The Republican Police reaffirms, through this arrest, its determination to combat crime and invites the population to continue cooperating by reporting any suspicious behavior.