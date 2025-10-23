“Our first objective is to to win a match (…),” Gernot Rohr ahead of CAN 2025

Benin is actively preparing for its participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco. Drawn into a group with Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Botswana, the Cheetahs know they’ll have to raise their level to hope for a surprise.

For this edition in Morocco, head coach Gernot Rohr has set a clear goal: take Benin as far as possible in the competition. The Benin squad has never advanced past the round of 16, which they reached in 2019. Despite good performances during the World Cup qualifiers, Benin remains an underdog. A role the French-German head coach fully embraces.

“Being an underdog simply means that we are not yet among the highest-ranked nations. the FIFA ranking reflects the past, but we are working to improve and to gain consistency,” he explained. Rohr also highlighted the progress his team has made in recent months: “Small nations often have to fight harder to earn recognition. Thanks to our qualification and recent performances, Benin is gaining respect on the African stage.” Read also : 2026 Women’s AFCON (Q): Benin vs Nigeria, Senegal vs Côte d’Ivoire — 2nd round schedule

The head coach’s main challenge will be to secure a first-ever win in the AFCON finals, a target Benin has never achieved. “Our first goal is to win a match, then to get out of the group stage,” said the 72-year-old coach, determined to take his team up a level. As a reminder, AFCON 2025 will take place from 21 December to 18 January 2026.