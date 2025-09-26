BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search

Ouidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété

Culture
Par Edouard Djogbénou
1 min.de temps de lecture
AccueilNewsCultureOuidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété
Jean Michel Abimbola, du Tourisme, de la Culture et des Arts
Jean Michel Abimbola, du Tourisme, de la Culture et des Arts
-Publicité-

The Beninese government announced, at the Council of Ministers on September 24, 2025, an ambitious tourism development project in Ouidah, more precisely in the Avlékété area.

This major hotel program provides for the construction of three upscale hotel complexes intended to strengthen the region’s tourist appeal and stimulate the local economy.

Project details

  1. First, there is a 5-star Banyan Tree hotel covering 12.5 hectares with a capacity of 30 private bungalows. The hotel will feature pools, spas, restaurants offering international cuisine, and sports facilities.
  3. Next, a 4-star Angsana hotel of a
  4. covering 13.5 hectares with a capacity of 120 rooms, restaurants, galleries, meeting rooms, leisure spaces, a spa, pools and of a 3-star hotel of a
  5. covering 11 hectares with a capacity of
  6. 120 rooms and facilities such as: restaurants, meeting rooms, spa, galleries, pools, leisure facilities (padel, tennis, etc.)

The project will take place over a period of 30 months, including studies and construction work. The government has decided to contract with a specialized firm to ensure full project management.

This firm will be responsible for designing the plans, organizing the execution studies, assisting in the selection of construction companies, and supervising the completion of the works, ensuring compliance with deadlines and standards.

This initiative is part of an overall strategy to diversify Benin’s tourism offering, promote sustainable tourism and create local jobs. Authorities hope these new establishments will help make Avlékété a sought-after destination for domestic and international tourists.

-Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS