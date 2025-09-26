Ouidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété

-Publicité-

The Beninese government announced, at the Council of Ministers on September 24, 2025, an ambitious tourism development project in Ouidah, more precisely in the Avlékété area.

This major hotel program provides for the construction of three upscale hotel complexes intended to strengthen the region’s tourist appeal and stimulate the local economy.

Project details

First, there is a 5-star Banyan Tree hotel covering 12.5 hectares with a capacity of 30 private bungalows. The hotel will feature pools, spas, restaurants offering international cuisine, and sports facilities. Next, a 4-star Angsana hotel of a covering 13.5 hectares with a capacity of 120 rooms, restaurants, galleries, meeting rooms, leisure spaces, a spa, pools and of a 3-star hotel of a covering 11 hectares with a capacity of 120 rooms and facilities such as: restaurants, meeting rooms, spa, galleries, pools, leisure facilities (padel, tennis, etc.)

The project will take place over a period of 30 months, including studies and construction work. The government has decided to contract with a specialized firm to ensure full project management.

This firm will be responsible for designing the plans, organizing the execution studies, assisting in the selection of construction companies, and supervising the completion of the works, ensuring compliance with deadlines and standards.

This initiative is part of an overall strategy to diversify Benin’s tourism offering, promote sustainable tourism and create local jobs. Authorities hope these new establishments will help make Avlékété a sought-after destination for domestic and international tourists.