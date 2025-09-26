Ouidah: the entrance monument to the ‘Historic City’ demolished as part of a major project

-Publicité-

The monument bearing the inscription « Cité historique de Ouidah », located at the entrance to the tourist town, was demolished during the week of September 15, 2025.

Announced for Thursday, September 18, the operation caused sadness and questions among residents. The building was completely reduced to rubble following the intervention of heavy machinery.

Why this dismantling?

The demolition is part of the institutional project for urban requalification and heritage renovation of the historic city of Ouidah, led by the Agence nationale de promotion des patrimoines et du développement du tourisme (ANPT).

Among the project’s components is the intention to rebuild certain monuments « à l’identique », to redevelop the forts, and to enhance the tourist memory circuits.

The entrance monument was one of the city’s symbolic elements, serving as a landmark for visitors. It was located at the Vassého crossroads and marked the beginning of the historic area.

While some residents regret the disappearance of this visible symbol, the authorities justify the action as necessary to place Ouidah on a trajectory of heritage and tourism modernization.

The project therefore foresees not only the replacement of the monument but also improved visitor reception, enhanced signage, and urban developments respectful of the local historical identity.

The estimated cost of the requalification works is several tens of billions of FCFA, and the execution timelines began in 2021 as part of the government’s Strategic Program for tourism and heritage promotion.