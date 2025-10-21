Nigeria: Two TikTokers ordered to marry after sharing their own sex tape

A Kano court in northern Nigeria has ordered two TikTokers accused of indecency to marry within two months, under penalty of judicial sanctions, Daily Post reported.

A Kano magistrate’s court in northern Nigeria ordered two TikTok influencers, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to marry within 60 days following the broadcast of videos deemed indecent, Daily Post reported.

The ruling, handed down Monday by magistrate Halima Wali, followed a complaint filed by the Kano State Film and Video Censor Board. The court also tasked the religious council Hisbah with facilitating the union and warned that any failure to comply would be treated as contempt of court.

The two content creators had been charged with producing and sharing material considered obscene on social media. Mai Wushirya had already been remanded in custody after footage showing him in romantic scenes with Basira Yar Guda was broadcast.

Local authorities say the videos violate state laws prohibiting the production and distribution of sexually suggestive content.



