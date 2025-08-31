Nigeria: Eric Chelle unveils his roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

- Publicité-

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has named his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Despite picking up an injury on Monday with Chippa United, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is included in the squad. Several Super Eagles mainstays are also there, including captain William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi. Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, and Calvin Bassey also make the list.

The three-time African champions will gather starting next Monday in Uyo, where they will host Rwanda on Saturday, September 6. Three days later, they will take on South Africa in Bloemfontein.