Nigeria: Eric Chelle downplays Ademola Lookman’s absence ahead of the clash with Benin

Suspended for accumulating bookings, Ademola Lookman will miss Nigeria’s final qualifying match against Benin. His coach, Eric Chelle, was reassuring ahead of this decisive meeting.

Nigeria will have to do without Ademola Lookman for the home game against Benin next Tuesday, on the final day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Atalanta winger picked up a second yellow card in the 64th minute of Nigeria’s (2-1) win over Lesotho on Friday. Under CAF rules, that accumulation makes him ineligible for the next match.

A blow for Eric Chelle, who loses an important player, but the Malian coach refuses to overreact. “The team remains focused and confident as the match approaches,” Chelle said after the victory.

“We have enough depth to compete effectively despite this setback.”

While he admits Lookman’s absence is “regrettable”, the coach underlines the collective strength and determination of his group: “We must make the best use of the players available and deliver a solid performance.”

Chelle also said Lookman will play a supporting role from the bench, bringing his experience and leadership to his teammates. “Every player must be mentally ready to contribute, whether he starts or not.”

On the eve of the clash with the Benin Cheetahs, Nigeria sits third in Group C, behind South Africa and Benin, the current leader. A win in Uyo is imperative to hope of securing qualification.