GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsPolicyNigeria declares June 12 as the national holiday
Nigeria

Nigeria declares June 12 as the national holiday

Policy
Par Benin Web TV avec TASS
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Lagos, Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria
- Advertisement -

The Nigerian government has proclaimed June 12 as Democracy Day, said Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

On that day in 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo was sworn in as the first democratically elected head of state after many years of military dictatorship.

“June 12 represents a significant milestone in our historical journey towards building a state where truth and justice prevail, peace is maintained, and our future secured. The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength, and courage, and of hope rediscovered,” said the minister, quoted by The Nation.

- Publicité-

After its independence in 1960, Nigeria experienced military coups in 1966, 1975, 1976, and 1983. Following the death of dictator Sani Abacha in 1998, the military handed power over to civilians, and universal suffrage elections were organized the following year. Since then, democratic elections have been held regularly in the country.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

Rwanda announces its withdrawal from ECCAS, denouncing interference from the DRC

Nigeria

Nigeria: The very first onshore oil terminal comes into operation

Benin

“For now, my priority is not sponsorship, it’s the vision,” Daniel Edah

Benin

Benin: Colonel André Fofo Dokoui takes command of Operation Mirador

Benin

Benin – Arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou: Response from the party Les Démocrates

Benin

Benin: Arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou, Poet and Member of the Les Démocrates Party

Benin

Benin: list of agents from the Ministry of Preschool and Primary Education admitted to retirement

Benin

Benin: the singer Tyaf Papa Yazir makes his big comeback with “Hors Catégorie”

Benin

“The PRD activists no longer feel comfortable within UP le Renouveau,” Gratien Ahouanmenou

Ghana

Mercato: Chelsea goes on the offensive for Mohammed Kudus

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS