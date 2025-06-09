Nigeria declares June 12 as the national holiday

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian government has proclaimed June 12 as Democracy Day, said Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

On that day in 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo was sworn in as the first democratically elected head of state after many years of military dictatorship.

“June 12 represents a significant milestone in our historical journey towards building a state where truth and justice prevail, peace is maintained, and our future secured. The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength, and courage, and of hope rediscovered,” said the minister, quoted by The Nation.

After its independence in 1960, Nigeria experienced military coups in 1966, 1975, 1976, and 1983. Following the death of dictator Sani Abacha in 1998, the military handed power over to civilians, and universal suffrage elections were organized the following year. Since then, democratic elections have been held regularly in the country.