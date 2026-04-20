Natitingou: the town hall regulates tricycle traffic to strengthen road safety

The Natitingou City Hall has announced new measures to regulate the circulation of tricycles, in a move aimed at improving road safety in the city.

This decision follows a series of accidents involving these vehicles, which are very numerous on the urban and peri-urban roads of the municipality.

According to the municipal authorities, the proliferation of tricycles that do not comply with current standards, as well as certain dangerous driving practices, have contributed to an increase in incidents on public roads.

To address this situation, the city hall has put in place measures to regulate parking more strictly, the permitted routes, and the conditions of circulation for these vehicles.

The new rules include, notably, specific zones for tricycle circulation, regulated hours on certain sections deemed sensitive, as well as measures for document checks and the technical compliance of the vehicles. Local authorities have stated that these measures will come into effect gradually, with support to help drivers comply with the requirements.

The city hall is calling on the stakeholders involved, particularly the tricycle drivers and professional associations, to support this regulation in a spirit of responsibility, in order to ensure a safer sharing of public space among all road users.

Municipal officials have also announced that awareness campaigns and enhanced enforcement operations will be carried out in collaboration with road safety services and law enforcement, to prevent risky behaviors and ensure effective compliance with the new regulation.