Natitingou: the occupants of the Koussigou gold site ordered to leave the premises

In Natitingou, in the Atacora department, the authorities issued an ultimatum to the occupants of the Koussigou gold mining site to immediately vacate the premises, reported Le Matinal.

This site, known for its gold potential, is at the heart of a government-initiated operation to bring order, which aims to restore state control over mining zones.

Additionally, the presence of unauthorized persons or those carrying out extractive activities without a legal framework compromises security, the environment, and the local economy.

During a meeting organized with representatives of the neighboring communities and on-site stakeholders, the authorities reminded that access to this perimeter is strictly regulated. They urged all occupants to comply with the applicable prescriptions, under penalty of administrative and judicial measures designed to ensure compliance with the law.

The process of clearing the site is part of a regulatory push in the mining sector, aimed at fighting illicit exploitation of natural resources, preserving the integrity of extraction areas and ensuring better traceability of gold-related activities.

The authorities promised support for actors who wish to operate within a legal framework, while threatening coercive actions for those who refuse to comply with the deadlines and disengagement procedures.

This crackdown comes in a context where the fight against illegal artisanal mining and clandestine gold mining is a priority for public authorities, given the socio-economic stakes and environmental impacts of these practices.