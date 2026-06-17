National Assembly: the deputies gathered in plenary to assign files to the committees

Beninese lawmakers are gathered this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo for a plenary session dedicated to the assignment of several files to the permanent committees.

In Benin, parliament is holding a plenary session this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo. According to the agenda communicated by the parliamentary institution, the work primarily focuses on the assignment of files to the permanent committees.

This procedure is an important step in the functioning of Parliament. Before being examined in a plenary session, proposals for laws, draft laws, requests for information, or other files submitted to the Assembly are generally forwarded to the appropriate committees for in-depth study.

The permanent committees are tasked with examining the texts relevant to their areas of competence, gathering necessary opinions, and producing reports aimed at informing the lawmakers during debates and decision-making.

This Wednesday’s session will thus determine which committee will be responsible for studying each of the concerned files. Once this phase is completed, the designated committees can begin their work before a possible return of the files to plenary for examination and adoption.