National Assembly: MPs adopt several major texts and praise the CDCB’s performance

Members of the ninth legislature of the National Assembly met in a plenary session on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Palais des Gouverneurs, under the chairmanship of Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou.

La suite après la publicité

This meeting comes in the wake of the recent adoption of two key laws, one on the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and the other on the organization of Benin’s film and audiovisual industry.

During the proceedings, the parliamentarians reviewed several decrees ratifying financing agreements reached between the Benin State and its technical and financial partners. These agreements notably cover stormwater drainage projects in Cotonou and in certain secondary towns, the “Clean Océans Grand Nokoué” initiative, as well as budget support intended to back inclusive growth, economic resilience, and the national cultural policy.

Speaking on this, The Honorable Nicaise Fagnon praised the strengthened credibility of Benin’s signature, noting renewed confidence from donors and international financial markets in the management of public finances.

The deputies also examined and adopted the 2024 annual report of Benin’s Caisse des dépôts et consignations. Presented by the Finance and Trade Commission, the document reports a total mobilization of 131.366 billion FCFA in 2024, up 151% from the previous year.

This performance is attributed to the rising strength of third-party administration and to the significant improvement in revenue collection from liable parties, particularly in the oil sector. As of December 31, 2024, the CDCB’s total portfolio stood at 1,127.50 billion FCFA, up 12%, while gross operating income reached 17.898 billion FCFA, confirming a financial momentum deemed positive by the elected representatives.

Legislatively, the plenary adopted by absolute majority three bills. The texts concern the modification of the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court, the ratification of the Organic Law relating to the Economic and Social Council, and the revision of the law creating and operating the High Commission for the Prevention of Corruption.

This reform aims, among other things, to strengthen the legal and operational framework of the institution through updating certain key provisions.

The session was held in the presence of the Minister of Justice and Legislation, Yvon Détchénou, representing the government.

The second ordinary session of the National Assembly for the year 2025 will officially close this Friday, January 30, 2026, thus bringing to an end the parliamentary work for this period.