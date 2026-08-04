Mozambique plans to invest 1.2 billion euros to modernize Cahora Bassa.

Mozambique will allocate €1.2 billion, approximately $1.4 billion, to the rehabilitation and modernization of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam. The ten-year program aims to strengthen the electricity production and transmission infrastructure of this strategic facility for Southern Africa.

The investment will be made by Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa, the public operator of the dam. The company aims to increase its operational capacity after a period marked by severe degradation of hydrological conditions.

The Cahora Bassa reservoir has reached its lowest level in thirty years amid an exceptional drought. Mozambique has experienced its worst drought in 43 years, affecting the water resources necessary for the regular operation of several hydroelectric facilities.

This situation has weighed on the dam’s production prospects, which supplies a significant part of Southern Africa. However, the recent improvement in production outlook allows the operator to embark on a large-scale modernization program.

A program focused on infrastructure

The works will concern both production equipment and electricity transmission networks. Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa wants to enhance the reliability of its facilities and improve their capacity to meet regional demand.

The dam plays a major role in the electrical supply of Mozambique and several neighboring countries. Its production notably contributes to supporting electricity exchanges within Southern Africa.

The announced financial effort is part of a strategy to upgrade existing infrastructure. It should enable the operator to better cope with drought episodes and maintain production continuity.

The modernization comes as water resources remain subject to significant fluctuations. The evolution of the reservoir level will therefore remain a determining factor for the future performance of Cahora Bassa.