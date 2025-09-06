World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Thursday’s Fixtures

BY COUNTRIES
Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Ten matches are on the schedule this Thursday across Africa, as part of the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Here are the key clashes.

The race to the 2026 World Cup continues this Thursday on the African continent with the seventh matchday of qualifiers. Ten fixtures are set, promising intense battles across Africa.

The day kicks off at 13:00 GMT with Ghana’s trip to Chad — a crucial clash for the Black Stars in their push for qualification.

The afternoon will feature a series of balanced encounters at 16:00 GMT: Madagascar vs Central African Republic, São Tomé vs Equatorial Guinea, Angola vs Libya, Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone, and Mauritius vs Cape Verde.

In the evening, three African heavyweights take the stage. At 19:00 GMT, Cameroon face Eswatini, while Algeria host Botswana. Mali, meanwhile, take on Comoros in a tricky tie. Finally, Tunisia will close out the day’s action against Liberia.

Thursday’s Fixtures (all times GMT):

13:00

  • Chad vs Ghana

16:00

  • Madagascar vs Central African Republic
  • São Tomé vs Equatorial Guinea
  • Angola vs Libya
  • Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone
  • Mauritius vs Cape Verde

19:00

  • Cameroon vs Eswatini
  • Algeria vs Botswana
  • Mali vs Comoros
  • Tunisia vs Liberia

