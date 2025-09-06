World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Thursday’s Fixtures

- Publicité-

The race to the 2026 World Cup continues this Thursday on the African continent with the seventh matchday of qualifiers. Ten fixtures are set, promising intense battles across Africa.

The day kicks off at 13:00 GMT with Ghana’s trip to Chad — a crucial clash for the Black Stars in their push for qualification.

The afternoon will feature a series of balanced encounters at 16:00 GMT: Madagascar vs Central African Republic, São Tomé vs Equatorial Guinea, Angola vs Libya, Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone, and Mauritius vs Cape Verde.

In the evening, three African heavyweights take the stage. At 19:00 GMT, Cameroon face Eswatini, while Algeria host Botswana. Mali, meanwhile, take on Comoros in a tricky tie. Finally, Tunisia will close out the day’s action against Liberia.

Thursday’s Fixtures (all times GMT):

13:00

Chad vs Ghana

16:00

Madagascar vs Central African Republic

São Tomé vs Equatorial Guinea

Angola vs Libya

Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone

Mauritius vs Cape Verde

19:00

