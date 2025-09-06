BY COUNTRIES
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Steve Mounié
Steve Mounié@Megasports
South Africa defeated Lesotho 3-0 on Friday in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, while Benin secured a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

The Cheetahs of Benin earned a crucial victory in their bid for World Cup qualification, overcoming Zimbabwe at Ebimpé Stadium in Ivory Coast.

Facing the Warriors in this Group C clash, Benin claimed the win thanks to a 77th-minute strike from captain Steve Mounié.

With this result, Benin climbs to second place in Group C, behind leaders South Africa. The Bafana Bafana cruised past Lesotho 3-0 in the other match of the day, with goals from Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster, and Oswin Appollis.

