Benin

Missérété Prison: two detainees were tried at the CRIET for online fraud

Two inmates of the Missérété Civil Prison appeared on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (CRIET) for online fraud committed from their prison cell, Banouto reported.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
View all articles
COMPANY
66 views
CRIET
CRIET
1 min read
Google News Comment
La suite après la publicité
Publicité
Benin Web TV 2.0 is availableNew experience: community, comments and live news.Discover BWTV 2.0

The defendants are accused of using digital tools inside the penitentiary to orchestrate a series of remote frauds.

According to the accusation, they allegedly contacted victims via online platforms, obtaining sums of money under false promises or for supposed services, before disappearing without carrying out what had been promised.

Facing charges at their hearing, the two inmates testified before the CRIET magistrates. This specialized jurisdiction handles serious economic offenses and terrorism-related crimes, including those facilitated by the fraudulent use of information technologies.

The use of digital tools from inside a cell also raises questions about the control and regulation of the use of phones, tablets, or other connected devices in prison settings, a recurring topic in debates on detention security.

CRIET, after hearing the pleadings and reviewing the case files, must decide the next steps in this proceeding, which could result in penalties ranging from heavy fines to additional prison sentences, depending on the severity of the offenses established.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
12:04 Afrique-Sport : AFCON 2025: Koulibaly praises Egypt’s defensive solidity ahead of the clash with Senegal
10:53 Culture : Vodun Days Festival: significant economic impact, according to Jean-Michel Abimbola
12:04 AFCON 2025: Koulibaly praises Egypt’s defensive solidity ahead of the clash with Senegal
Benin Web TV 2.0 is availableDiscover BWTV 2.0