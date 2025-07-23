Miss Universe 2025: Fatima Koné ruled out, Olivia Yacé designated as Ivory Coast’s ambassador

BY COUNTRIES
Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Fatima Koné et Olivia Yacé
Fatima Koné et Olivia Yacé
Who will represent the Ivory Coast at the 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant scheduled for November 2025 in Thailand? It will be Olivia Yacé, former Miss Ivory Coast 2021 and tourism ambassador, appointed by the COMICI in place of Fatima Koné, the current reigning Miss.

It’s not Fatima Koné, Miss Ivory Coast 2025, but Olivia Yacé, crowned in 2021, who will represent the country at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. The announcement was made public this Wednesday, July 23, through a post on the official Facebook page of the pageant.

At 27, the famous beauty queen steps back into the spotlight to defend Ivorian colors on the world stage, on the occasion of the 74th edition of the prestigious contest, scheduled in Thailand.

This unexpected designation, for the broad public, confirms a persistent rumor on social media since July 14, 2025.

A new era for international representations

Behind this choice, a thorough reform was carried out by the organizing committee. Gone are the automatic ways where the reigning Miss invariably represented the country at international contests. COMICI has established a preparation incubator, reserved for former Miss Ivory Coast winners and their runner-ups, to identify the most capable ambassador to uphold the national colors.

“This is a strategic shift designed to increase our chances at Miss Universe. Participation will no longer be automatic for the reigning Miss. We are betting on a selection based on competence, preparation, and ambition,” explained Thierry Coffie, Secretary General of the COMICI.

This choice is part of a deliberate effort to boost the Ivory Coast’s competitiveness on the international stage.

