Maurice: the husband of a minister pursued in a drug trafficking case.

The investigation into an alleged cannabis trafficking operation between Réunion and Mauritius takes a political turn following the arrest of the husband of a Mauritian minister. Gulshan Govind, husband of the Minister of Culture Véronique Leu-Govind, was detained on Friday, July 31, along with another suspect.

The case began after the seizure of 100 kilograms of cannabis in Réunion on July 26. According to Réunion authorities, this operation may be linked to a drug trafficking network intended for the Mauritian market.

Following this seizure, the Mauritian anti-drug squad arrested the two men, suspected of being involved in the alleged network. A search conducted at Gulshan Govind’s family home also uncovered four cannabis plants.

The two suspects are being held in police custody as part of the investigation. Authorities have not provided further details on the charges against them or the exact nature of their links to the seizure made in Réunion.

The government invokes the presumption of innocence

This case revives the memory of a previous incident involving the minister’s family. In April 2023, Benjamin Leu, the brother of Véronique Leu-Govind, was arrested in Réunion in another drug case before being sentenced to three years in prison.

Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam assures that the investigation is proceeding without political intervention. He states that “no one is above the law” and invokes the presumption of innocence to justify Véronique Leu-Govind’s continued position in the government.

According to the government leader, there is currently no evidence implicating the minister. Véronique Leu-Govind, who has not yet publicly addressed the issue, therefore retains her functions despite her husband’s arrest.

Her party, the New Democrats, of which she is the president, has indicated it will monitor the progress of the proceedings before making any potential decisions. The opposition, for its part, is calling for the minister’s resignation.