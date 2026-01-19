Massive security operation in Godomey: 63 people arrested and five ghettos dismantled

A major police operation was conducted in Godomey, in the commune of Abomey-Calavi, from January 12 to 18, 2026.

Coordinated by the local police station, this field operation led to the arrest of sixty-three people involved in various crimes and offenses.

The climax of the operation was reached on Saturday, January 17, with a simultaneous raid by law enforcement in five ghettos located in the Cococodji, Togoudo and Assrossa neighborhoods.

Carried out later in the day, this targeted operation led to the arrest of thirty-two individuals.

On the scene, the Republican Police conducted significant seizures. The officers notably seized seventy-six cannabis pellets, nearly four hundred psychotropic tablets, as well as various equipment used for consuming narcotics, including grinders and hookahs. Thirty-two mobile phones and a sum of 86,650 CFA francs were also recovered.

As part of the crackdown on theft and handling of stolen goods, three motorcycles reported stolen were recovered. Twelve foreign nationals were also arrested for their alleged involvement in motorcycle trafficking networks.

In the area of offenses against morality, two individuals were arrested on suspicion of rapes of minors aged 7 and 15, according to information reported by Peace FM. These cases, deemed particularly sensitive, are being treated as a priority by the investigative services.

The operation also led to the arrest of several repeat offenders and alleged perpetrators of specialized theft, notably of truck parts, mobile phones, reinforcing bars, electrical cables and sheet metal. Other suspects were apprehended in the act of attempting to steal motorcycles.

All of the arrested individuals are currently in the custody of the authorities. Police officials say that the security deployment remains reinforced in the Godomey arrondissement to ensure the safety of residents.