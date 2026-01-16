Benin

Malanville: 502 blocks of cannabis seized in a rice truck

In Malanville, in the Alibori department, a significant quantity of cannabis hidden in a rice truck was seized by security forces.

Edouard Djogbénou
Des colis de cannabis saisis
Des colis de cannabis saisis. @Police républicaine
The operation, carried out as part of the fight against drug trafficking, led to the discovery of 502 packets of cannabis, carefully concealed among imported sacks of rice.
According to initial findings of the investigation, the intercepted vehicle was transporting a cargo of rice destined for local markets.

The attention of security officers was drawn to suspicious clues during the roadside check, which prompted a thorough search of the truck. It was during this inspection that the cannabis packets, packaged and camouflaged, were discovered.

No arrests have yet been officially confirmed by authorities, but judicial proceedings have been initiated to identify those responsible for this illicit transport and determine the exact origin of the prohibited goods.

This new seizure is part of a series of strengthened actions against drug trafficking in the north of the country, a border region with Niger and Nigeria, where commercial routes are sometimes exploited by networks to introduce illicit products. The security forces reaffirmed their determination to continue these interventions, aiming to protect public safety and curb the circulation of prohibited substances.

The investigation continues in order to shed full light on the circumstances of this illegal transport and to identify the actors involved in this matter.

