Kpomassè Town Hall: 24 months’ imprisonment sought against former executive secretary Aloukoutou

A trial for alleged embezzlement is currently taking place concerning the management of the Kpomassè town hall in the Atlantic Department.

At the end of the debates, the public prosecutor requested a sentence of 24 months’ imprisonment without parole against the former executive secretary, Mr. Aloukoutou, prosecuted for acts described as misappropriation of public funds and malfeasance.

According to the accusation, the facts charged against the former municipal official concern irregular management of funds allocated to operating activities and small works. During the hearing, the prosecutor pointed out that several cash movements had not been justified, and that some expenses lacked supporting accounting documents, which, in his view, demonstrates a violation of the rules of sound administrative and financial management.

The defense, for its part, argued the good faith of their client, contending that the irregularities detected resulted more from internal procedural flaws than from a deliberate intent to enrich themselves. Aloukoutou’s counsel asked the Court to take these elements into account and to temper the criminal charge.

Following the pleadings, the court must now deliberate before delivering its judgment. The sentence sought by the public prosecutor: two years’ imprisonment falls within the framework of the laws punishing economic and financial offenses committed by public officials.

A decision that could serve as a strong signal in the fight against the mismanagement of public resources at the municipal level.



