Kenya: opposition leader Raila Odinga dies

Raila Odinga, leader of the Kenyan opposition, died on Wednesday, October 15, at the age of 80, following a heart attack that occurred in India, where he was receiving medical treatment. A former Prime Minister and five-time presidential candidate, he leaves behind the image of a tenacious statesman and a tireless defender of democracy in Kenya.

Kenya mourns one of its most illustrious sons. Raila Odinga, an opposition figure and actor in national politics for more than four decades, died at 80 on Wednesday, October 15, in southern India. According to information relayed by his relatives, he succumbed to a heart attack while walking with his sister, his daughter and his doctor. Despite rapid care, the former Prime Minister was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

On national channels, archive footage flooded the screens — notably his legendary wide-brimmed hat, mass rallies, fiery speeches… So many memories tracing the journey of a man who left an indelible mark on Kenyan political life.

Affectionately nicknamed “Baba” (“father” in Swahili), Raila Odinga embodied the voice of the people and the hope for a fairer Kenya. Son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, a former vice-president of the country, he established himself as the standard-bearer of the democratic opposition, relentlessly confronting successive powers. His five bids for the highest office, never successful, testify to his resilience and his commitment to transforming Kenya’s political system.

In Nairobi, the emotion is palpable. In the working-class neighborhood of Kibera, a bastion of the late leader, crowds spontaneously gathered, holding up his portrait and chanting songs in his memory. “We have lost a father and a guide,” a resident said, tears in his eyes.

In a message to the nation, President William Ruto hailed “a giant of democracy.” “Africa and the world mourn an exceptional statesman, a tireless defender of social justice and a renowned pan-Africanist”, he said. Many African leaders also paid tribute to the man who was a key actor in the political reforms and the 2008 governing coalition, after the post-election violence that shook the country.