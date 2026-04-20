Kemi Séba case: beyond the rumors, what really needs to be understood about Monday’s hearing.

The scheduled appearance this Monday, April 20, 2026, in South Africa opens the first judicial step regarding Kemi Seba, without prejudging the merits of the case against him in Benin.

Contrary to some interpretations, today’s hearing is first and foremost within the framework of South African law. The judges are set to review elements related to the individual’s administrative status and to facts that the South African police still need to clarify. It is therefore neither a trial on the merits nor a hearing devoted to a possible extradition.

This judicial step is nonetheless set within a broader diplomatic and judicial environment. Beninese authorities have sent Pretoria arrest warrants targeting the pan-Africanist activist, accompanied by a request for provisional arrest. The aim is to keep him under judicial supervision in South Africa, while awaiting possible subsequent steps.

From a strictly legal standpoint, one point needs to be clearly stated. The extradition procedure has not yet been opened. It requires a formal separate request, accompanied by procedural guarantees, which will have to be examined later by the competent South African jurisdictions.

As things stand, this Monday’s hearing thus marks the initiation of a progressive judicial process, and not its completion. The decisions to come will depend on how the South African procedures unfold and on the judicial cooperation steps undertaken by Benin.