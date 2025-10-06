Paris: the South African ambassador found dead in troubling circumstances

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, was found dead on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Paris, after having disappeared the day before.

French authorities have opened an investigation into the death, recorded at the foot of a Parisian hotel, while initial observations indicate a fall from a high floor.

Mthethwa’s disappearance had been reported on Monday afternoon. His wife alerted the police after receiving a worrying message from him. The next day, his phone was located in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne, to the west of the capital.

Soon after, his body was found below a hotel in the 17th arrondissement; at the level of the 22nd floor, the hotel room’s window — apparently secured — appears to have been forced, according to a local media outlet.

He was 58 years old and a well-known South African political figure. He had held several government positions, including Minister of Police, then Minister of Arts, Culture and Sports. In 2024, he took up his post as ambassador to France and as permanent representative to UNESCO.

The death occurs amid uncertainty and unanswered questions. While suicide has not been ruled out, French judicial authorities, through the Paris prosecutor’s office, have opened an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The circumstances of the fall, the forced opening of the window and the absence of any direct witness raise doubts about reaching a hasty conclusion.

Diplomatically, the shock is immediate. Relations between South Africa and France will need to include a transparent response in light of the investigation’s findings. For the South African community in Paris, and beyond, this tragic disappearance raises questions about the safety of diplomats on posting and the guarantees of their protection.