January 2026 municipal elections: the 39 communes dominated by the UP-R

The Progressive Union for Renewal (UP-R) has established itself as the leading political party following the January 2026 communal and municipal elections.

According to the provisional results released to the public, the party controls 39 communes nationwide, confirming its strong territorial footprint.

The communes concerned are spread across several departments of the country. They are Kandi, Karimama, Malanville, Ségbana, Kouandé, Tanguiéta, Toucountouna, Abomey-Calavi, Kpomassè, Ouidah, So-Ava, Toffo, Tori-Bossito, Dassa-Zoumè, Savalou, Djakotomey, Cotonou, Athiémè, Bopa, Comè, Grand-Popo, Adjarra, Adjohoun, Avrankou, Dangbo, Sèmè-Podji, Ifangni, Kétou, Pobè, Sakété, Abomey, Agbangnizoun, Bohicon, Covè, Djidja, Ouinhi, Za-Kpota, Zagnanado et Zogbodomey.

This municipal domination gives UP-R a central position in the management of local authorities for the next term, in a political context marked by the limited participation of three legally registered parties in the race.

The publication of the results came after several days of waiting, due to delays in transmitting and centralizing the official tally sheets, according to explanations provided by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA).