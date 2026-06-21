Ivory Coast: a teacher dies in a fire in Gagnoa after sending her children on vacation

A 48-year-old teacher lost her life in a fire that occurred on the night of Friday, June 19 to Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Gagnoa, Ivory Coast. The tragedy took place at her home, located in the Barouhio neighborhood.

According to information reported by the Ivorian press, the victim had sent her children on vacation just a few hours before the tragedy. During the night, a fire broke out in her home while she was alone.

The flames quickly spread through the house. Neighbors, alerted to the situation, attempted to rescue her, but the teacher could not be saved. Her body was found lifeless after the fire.

The exact causes of the incident have not been specified. An investigation is expected to establish the circumstances under which the fire broke out.

This death has caused a strong emotional reaction in the neighborhood and within the local educational community. The victim was known as a teacher and a mother.