Ivory Coast: “Houphouëtism is not violence, it’s dialogue,” Tidjane Thiam

Tidjane Thiam raises his voice against the power of Alassane Ouattara. A few days before the presidential election, the president of the PDCI-RDA denounces a repressive drift he considers “worrying” for Ivorian democracy.

In a statement on Monday, October 13, the opposition leader’s tone was grave. “We were eagerly awaiting 2025, thinking we would be able to present our ideas to improve the situation. But what we see today is fear and repression,” he said.

For several days, violence has been increasing in Abidjan and in several towns across the country. Activists are being beaten, women are being manhandled, and tear gas is being used to disperse gatherings. For Tidjane Thiam, this rise in tensions is incomprehensible, especially since, he says, the opposition’s demonstrations had until now taken place without incident. He accuses the government of deliberately creating a climate of fear by abruptly banning any form of gathering. “Why prevent citizens from exercising a fundamental freedom, that of peaceful protest?” he asked.

The PDCI says several of its female activists have been victims of violence. Djeneba Soumouarou was filmed being struck by security forces, images that circulated on social networks and sparked outrage. Another activist, Assata Cherif, was arrested after answering questions from foreign press. “A peaceful, energetic, remarkable woman, treated with unacceptable brutality,” Thiam laments, denouncing “a repressive escalation against unarmed citizens.”

For the PDCI president, this situation seriously harms the country’s image. “It feeds the prejudices of those who still see Africa as a continent of chaos. I regret it deeply, as an African and as an Ivorian,” he says. Thiam also points to an inconsistency in the government’s rhetoric: “If the government governed well and obtained 80% in the legislative elections, why deploy 44,000 police officers to organize an election? Both things cannot be true at the same time.”

Faithful to the legacy of Félix Houphouët-Boigny, to whom the ruling party lays claim, Thiam calls for a return to the founding values of the modern Ivory Coast. “Houphouetism is dialogue, peace, non-violence. It’s not just about paying respects at President Houphouët’s tomb; it’s about embodying his message of love and tolerance,” he emphasizes.

Despite the tension, the PDCI candidate wants to remain a bearer of hope. “Hope is like oxygen: essential to life. For a year and a half, we have restored hope to Ivorians,” he assures. Tidjane Thiam promises a reconciled Ivory Coast, where justice is independent and power serves everyone. “This other Ivory Coast is possible. Not only is it possible, but it will be,” he concludes.

In an election period under close scrutiny, marked by a strong police presence and an opposition denouncing restrictions on public freedoms, Thiam’s remarks sound like a call for restraint and political responsibility.