Ivory Coast: Guinean law firm accused of practicing illegally

The Guinean law firm Thiam & Associés, operating in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, is under legal scrutiny for allegedly practicing law without authorization. The firm stands accused of violating the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) regulation on the free movement and establishment of lawyers within the community.

The Ivory Coast Bar Association has publicly denounced what it calls the “unauthorized practice of law” on Ivorian territory by Thiam & Associés, a firm headed by Me Baba Hady Thiam, a lawyer registered with the Guinean Bar Association.

The controversy arose after the firm announced the opening of a secondary office in Abidjan, reportedly managed by a legal advisor not affiliated with any UEMOA-recognized bar association. The Ivorian Bar considers this move “irregular and contrary to community rules.”

Breach of professional ethics

In an official statement, the Council of the Bar Association of Ivory Coast expressed its disapproval of the firm’s decision, taken without prior consultation with the Ivorian Bar President. According to the Council, this constitutes a serious breach of the professional norms and ethical standards governing the legal profession, as well as a disregard for mutual respect between bar associations.

The Ivorian Bar referenced Regulation No. 10/2006/CM/UEMOA of July 26, 2006, which strictly governs the right of establishment for lawyers within the UEMOA zone. As Guinea is not a member of UEMOA, Thiam & Associés cannot benefit from the special provisions of the regulation. Even more problematic, the firm’s association with a legal advisor who is not a member of any bar is considered a direct violation of professional standards.

In response, the Bar Council has instructed the Bar President to initiate all necessary legal actions, including potential court proceedings for unauthorized practice of law, against those involved in this controversial expansion.

In addition, the Ivorian Bar has notified the UEMOA Conference of Bar Associations and informed its Guinean counterpart, urging them to take immediate steps to address the situation. The Bar stated its firm commitment to upholding the integrity of the regional legal framework and preserving the professional standards that govern legal practice within the community.