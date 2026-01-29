IShowSpeed has obtained Ghanaian citizenship after his African tour

The famous American streamer, IShowSpeed, has obtained a Ghanaian passport under the “Beyond the Return” program, praised by authorities as a strong step toward closer ties with the African diaspora.

The American YouTuber and global live-streaming phenomenon Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known by the pseudonym IShowSpeed, has officially become a Ghanaian citizen following a one-month tour across Africa.

The announcement was made by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, who confirmed the granting of a Ghanaian passport to the 21-year-old influencer. According to authorities, the decision follows recognition of what the minister described as “irrefutable links” between IShowSpeed and Ghana.

The granting of this citizenship falls under the “Beyond the Return” program, a government initiative designed to strengthen relations with the African diaspora and encourage people of African descent to formalize their ties with the country.

“Following our discussions and after confirmation of IShowSpeed’s irrefutable ties with Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport”, the official statement said.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa also praised the role played by the content creator in promoting Ghana’s image and that of the African continent to an international audience, describing him as a true cultural ambassador. IShowSpeed recently wrapped up a wide African tour, which began on December 29, 2025, during which he traveled through around twenty countries. Through his live streams, followed by more than 50 million subscribers on YouTube, he highlighted African culture, tourism, technology, and daily life, helping to debunk some stereotypes and to enhance the continent’s image.





