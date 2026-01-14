Benin

Gold theft in Nigeria: a cook arrested in Pahou (Benin)

A man working as a cook was arrested in Pahou, in the Atlantic Department, for a gold theft committed in Nigeria.

Edouard Djogbénou
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
1 min read
The accused is suspected of having stolen 163 grams of the precious metal from his employers on January 1, 2026. According to information reported by Le Grand Mono, the suspect enjoyed the trust of the family for whom he worked. After taking the gold, he would have sold it to a local receiver for an amount estimated at 6.65 million CFA francs, before leaving Nigerian territory to take refuge in Benin.

The investigation indicates that his arrest, which occurred on January 7 in Pahou, was facilitated by a dispute with his accomplice. The latter would have received only part of the sum from the transaction, about two million CFA francs, which would have contributed to bringing the matter to light.

In total, six people involved in the theft and the resale network have been arrested. They were presented to the Public Prosecutor on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and will have to answer for the facts alleged against them before the court.

