Glo-Djigbé: a cable-theft network dismantled by the police

In the Glo-Djigbé industrial zone, security forces dealt a heavy blow to a network specialized in stealing electrical cables.

The operation, carried out by the Republican Police, led to the dismantling of a structured organization that operated at the expense of the site’s technical facilities.

According to the information gathered, the suspects accessed the industrial premises to cut and carry away cables destined for energy infrastructure. These repeated acts caused significant material damage and exposed the equipment to the risk of malfunction, or even disruption of operations.

Law enforcement intervention led to the arrest of several suspects as well as the seizure of equipment used in the theft operations. Preliminary investigations highlighted an organized modus operandi, suggesting the existence of a resale circuit for stolen cables.

The arrested individuals have been placed at the disposal of the authorities to answer for the charges against them. The security authorities have, for their part, reaffirmed their determination to strengthen surveillance of the industrial zone, strategic for the national economy, and to prevent any harm to public and private installations.