Glazoué: a warehouse fire of adulterated fuel ravages the Zongo neighborhood and leaves two injured.

A violent fire broke out in the Zongo neighborhood, located in the commune of Glazoué, causing significant material damage and leaving two injured, reports Africaho.

The blaze originated in a warehouse used for storing smuggled gasoline. The flames spread at a lightning speed, quickly reaching nearby homes and several neighboring workshops, devastating everything in their path. Two people were injured in the incident and were given emergency care.

The prompt intervention of the Beninese Civil Protection Agency (ABPC) and rescue services helped contain the fire and control the flames, thus preventing a more severe disaster in this densely populated area.