Friendly: before Morocco-Benin, the Atlas Lions devour the Eagles of Tunisia

Morocco hosted Tunisia on Friday evening in a showcase match at the Grand Stade de Fès. The Atlas Lions claimed victory with a score of 2-0.

Morocco dominated Tunisia on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Grand Stade de Fès, winning 2-0 in an international friendly match, thanks to late goals by Achraf Hakimi and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Held at bay for a long time, the Atlas Lions turned the situation around in the last ten minutes. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a poor clearance by Seifeddine Letaief to beat the opposing goalkeeper.

Dominant against a Tunisian side that was limited offensively and reduced to 10 men after Ali Abdi’s expulsion in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, the hosts sealed the victory in stoppage time with a perfectly executed counterattack finished by Ayoub El Kaabi, who had just come off the bench.

Morocco will follow up with a second friendly match against Benin, while Tunisia will face Zambia to conclude this international window.