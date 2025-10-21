France-Algeria: Paris proposes restarting talks despite tensions

France announced on Sunday, October 19, 2025, its intention to reopen a dialogue with Algeria, while relations between the two countries have remained frozen for over a year.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stressed that the lack of security cooperation with Algiers is “a big problem.” He specifically mentioned the difficulty of obtaining vital information on Algerian nationals subject to an obligation to leave the territory (OQTF).

Despite a tense diplomatic climate marked in particular by expulsions of consular staff and a halt to security exchanges, Paris maintains that the 1968 Franco-Algerian agreement remains legally valid and that questioning it is “not on the agenda.”

To break the deadlock, France advocates a “frank, clear-eyed and demanding” dialogue with Algeria, focused on migration cooperation, intelligence-sharing and the fight against terrorism.

This stance reflects a desire to restore practical exchanges without backing down on principles Paris considers fundamental. The ball is now in Algeria’s court to follow up on this invitation to resume dialogue.