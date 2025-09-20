Diplomacy: France suspends its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and expels two diplomats

- Publicité-

France announced on Friday the suspension of its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali, in response to the August arrest of a French diplomatic official in the Malian capital.

Alongside this suspension, which deepens the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, two Malian diplomats have been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave French territory.

According to French authorities, the official in question, accredited to diplomatic bodies, was detained by Bamako on grounds related to accusations of espionage. Paris calls these accusations “baseless” and recalls that he was a diplomatic representative enjoying immunity.

Retaliatory measures

In response, France has suspended all counterterrorism cooperation with Mali. In addition, two Malian diplomats from the embassy or consulate in Paris have been ordered to leave French territory by Saturday at the latest. Bamako, for its part, is said to have already designated five French staff as persona non grata in response, who are reported to have already left Mali.

This escalation comes amid already strained relations between the two countries since the Malian coups d’état of 2020 and 2021. The transitional government in Bamako has gradually distanced itself from some Western partners, notably France, while strengthening ties with other powers such as Russia.

The suspension of counterterrorism cooperation could have significant consequences for regional security, given France’s long-standing central role in training, intelligence and operational support in the Sahel. This rupture could complicate the fight against jihadist groups in an already fragile area.

- Publicité-

Paris demands the immediate release of its national, stressing that the detention violates international diplomatic norms.

Bamako has not yet officially confirmed the exact reasons for the arrest or the circumstances under which the charges were filed. Mali, for its part, has denounced foreign interference and asserted its sovereignty in the face of what it perceives as diplomatic pressure.