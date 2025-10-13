“Facing players like Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi is another story,” Gernot Rohr ahead of Nigeria-Benin

Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, expects another tough battle as his players prepare to face Nigeria next Tuesday, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

On Friday, the Cheetahs secured a valuable 1-0 win on Rwandan soil, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. The victory came thanks to a goal by Tosin Aiyegun with ten minutes remaining, which allows Benin to keep the top of Group C with 17 points from nine matches.

“It was a very tactical, difficult match, with little space and little in the way of play. But the stakes were too high to go looking for showmanship,” the German coach explained at the end of the game.

“We came to get a result. Now, facing players like Osimhen, Lookman, Simon or Iwobi is another story. But this victory boosts the group’s confidence.” Read also : World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): Cape Verde qualify for the final tournament, Cameroon will contest the playoffs

The Cheetahs will travel to Uyo, to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, to face the Super Eagles in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday, decisive for qualification to the next World Cup.