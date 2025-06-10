GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilSportAfrique-SportEngland 1-3 Senegal: The Lions of Teranga topple the Three Lions

England 1-3 Senegal: The Lions of Teranga topple the Three Lions

Afrique-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
Des joueurs juniors de l'équipe de football du Sénégal
Des joueurs juniors de l'équipe de football du Sénégal
- Publicité-

At Nottingham’s City Ground, Senegal achieved a remarkable feat by defeating England 3-1. A historic success, as no African team had ever beaten the Three Lions.

Yet, nothing suggested such a scenario. The match’s start was dominated by England. In the 7th minute, Harry Kane took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Senegalese box to score, marking his 73rd goal in 107 appearances. At that moment, England seemed on track for a fourth consecutive victory under Thomas Tuchel. But this illusion of control quickly dissipated.

Senegal did not take long to respond. In the 40th minute, Ismaïla Sarr, forgotten by Kyle Walker, emerged in the box and beat Pickford with a precise shot. The equalizer was logical, as the Lions of Teranga had increased their intensity and tightened their lines. At halftime, the English were already in doubt.

After the break, the roles reversed. Sloppy in their passing, the English endured the rise of a more fluid, more committed Senegal. In the 62nd minute, Habib Diarra finished a clear action orchestrated by Kalidou Koulibaly, again decisive. The lead was secured.

Jude Bellingham briefly thought he was reinvigorating his team, but his goal was canceled after a VAR review showed a handball by Levi Colwill earlier in the play. The blow was harsh. England wavered, and Senegal capitalized. On a counter-attack led by the young star Lamine Camara, Cheikh Sabaly scored the third goal, sealing the fate of the match.

In the stands, whistles were heard. Fans expressed their bewilderment at a soulless team. Thomas Tuchel, who advocated for a “free and happy” style of play, now faces a burning question: how to restore coherence to a still fragile group?

- Publicité-

In contrast, Senegal confirmed its impressive momentum. Undefeated in 23 matches across all competitions, Pape Thiaw’s men demonstrated tactical mastery, defensive solidity, and relentless efficiency. More than a victory, it was a demonstration.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

OpenAI: ChatGPT service hit by a global outage

Burkina Faso

“It’s hard to unite in Africa,” Ibrahim Traoré (video)

Benin

Benin: Death of Former Deputy Octave Houdégbé

Togo

Togo: 56 people released after the June 6 protests in Lomé

Benin

Morocco 1-0 Benin: The Cheetahs fall to the Lions (video)

Ivory Coast

Laurent Gbagbo: “It’s a fight, so we’re going to fight” (video)

Benin

Benin-Niger Pipeline Case: Nigerians Defeated in the Criet Appeals Chamber

Benin

Road Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

Benin

False initiation promise: a scammer tried for taking advantage of a sick man’s distress

Benin

BEPC 2025 in Benin: 128,893 candidates in the running

VIEW ALL FEEDS