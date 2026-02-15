Ekpè: Thirteen individuals arrested during an operation against psychotropic drugs

The police station for the Ekpé district conducted, on Monday, February 9, 2026, the arrest of thirteen individuals for possession, consumption and sale of psychotropic substances.

La suite après la publicité

This operation is part of the security actions for people and property undertaken by the police unit, notably through the dismantling of crime hotspots, commonly referred to as ‘ghettos’.

Under the leadership of the police station command, a team carried out a targeted raid in the PK 10, Bahicon and PK 10 Marina neighborhoods.

On the various sites visited, the law enforcement authorities arrested several individuals in compromising circumstances.

The searches conducted led to the seizure of a large quantity of syringes, psychotropic tablets as well as cannabis balls.

Placed in police custody, the suspects will be presented to the Public Prosecutor, in order to answer for the facts with which they are charged, in accordance with the provisions in force.