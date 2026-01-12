Donald Trump reaffirms his desire to acquire Greenland

This statement comes a few days before his planned speech in the state of New Hampshire, where he intends to detail his geopolitical vision further.

In a recent post, Trump emphasized that Greenland, which is administratively dependent on Denmark, represents a position of major geographic importance for the security and interests of the United States.

He recalled that this territory, rich in natural resources and located at the heart of Arctic sea routes, deserves heightened strategic attention.

“Greenland is a territory with immense potential for the United States, both in terms of energy and strategic importance,” he said, stressing the role the island could play in strengthening the American presence in the Arctic.

The former president did not present a concrete or quantified plan for a potential transaction, but he reiterated his belief that such a move could serve the nation’s interests.

Historically, the idea of purchasing Greenland had already been raised by the Trump administration in 2019, triggering at the time a strong reaction from the Danish government, which rejected any possibility of negotiation.

Since then, the topic has remained a diplomatic curiosity, but it has resurfaced with renewed relevance as the US presidential race approaches.

Analysts say these statements are set in a context in which Trump seeks to shift the public debate toward questions of national security and geopolitical influence, while mobilizing his base around themes perceived as assertive on the international stage.

On the Danish and Greenlandic side, no official response has yet been published in reaction to the former American president’s new statement.