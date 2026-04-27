Don Jazzy, the refusal to complain despite success

A leading figure in the Nigerian music industry, Don Jazzy champions a humble approach to success. As a guest on a podcast, the head of Mavin Records insists he never criticizes the downsides of fame, while maintaining an unwavering ambition to enlarge his impact.

The Nigerian producer Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, holds a clear philosophy toward success: never complain about it. Invited to the podcast Keeping It Real With Jima, the head of Mavin Records explained that he fears his success will slip away if he were to criticize its downsides. A way, in his view, to stay grounded despite fame.

Asked about the aspects of success he would have preferred to avoid, the musician was measured: “I love everything God gave me. Obviously, there are moments when one would wish that some things were different. But I don’t wish for anything different…” With a smile, Don Jazzy nonetheless hinted at an intact ambition: to have even greater means to broaden his impact. “I would like to be richer in another life“, he whispered, aware that his current resources still limit the extent of his actions.



